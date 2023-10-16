Sandwiches and Salads

Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve

$9.00

Provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber & a thin slice of apple, with a garlic & herb spread on your choice of bread. (Cal 410-440)

Baja Chipotle Turkey

Baja Chipotle Turkey

$9.50

Thin slices of smoked turkey breast with a flavorful chipotle honey lime yogurt sauce, shaved cabbage, pickled red onions, avocado, and pepper jack cheese on your choice of bread. (Cal 460-490)

BLT

BLT

$9.25

Crispy Bacon, Provolone Cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard on your choice of bread. (Cal 510-540)

Breakfast Oatmeal

$5.00

Your choice of Cranberry Almond or Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal. Comes with coffee, juice or milk.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Egg, cheddar, provolone or swiss cheese, ham or bacon, and a garlic & herb spread, grilled on your choice of bread. (Cal 540-570) Comes with coffee, juice or milk.

California Cobb

California Cobb

$10.00

Turkey, crisp bacon, avocado, bleu cheese spread, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion on your choice of bread. (Cal 530-560)

Cheesy Italian Hog

Cheesy Italian Hog

$9.25

(Fancy name for hot ham & cheese!) Ham, cheddar and swiss cheese, with a garlic & herb spread on your choice of bread. (Cal 540-570)

Craisy Chick

Craisy Chick

$9.25

Seasoned chicken salad mixed with craisins and sweet & spicy pecans. Provolone cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion on your choice of bread. (Cal 580-610)

Grilled Pesto Caprese

Grilled Pesto Caprese

$8.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato, Red Onion, and a Balsamic Drizzle.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.25

A slice of Cheddar cheese and a slice of Swiss cheese grilled on your choice of bread. (Cal 370-400)

Kid's PB & J

Kid's PB & J

$6.25

Peanut butter and jelly (strawberry or grape) on your choice of bread. (Cal 370-400)

Pepper Bleu Roast Beef

Pepper Bleu Roast Beef

$10.00

Bleu cheese spread, Roast Beef, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and pepper on your choice of bread. (Cal 490-520)

Quick Pick

Quick Pick

$9.25

Build you own sandwich! Pick your own bread, meat, cheese and toppings.

Roast Beef Panini

Roast Beef Panini

$10.00

Roast beef, roasted peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese, spicy mayo, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion on focaccia bread. (Cal 500)

Smoked Turkey Pesto Panini

Smoked Turkey Pesto Panini

$10.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, pesto sauce spread, green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, mustard & drizzled with balsamic dressing on focaccia bread. (Cal 520)

Yardbird Salad

Yardbird Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Baby Spinach, Grilled Diced Chicken, Roasted Nuts & Seeds, Craisins, Golden Raisins, Chickpeas, Avocado, & Parmesan Cheese with a Garlic Lemon Vinaigrette on the side. (Cal 510-790)

Mexicali Salad

Mexicali Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Shaved Cabbage, Grilled Diced Chicken, Black Beans, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Roasted Chickpeas, Shredded Cheddar, Cilantro & Avocado with a Chipotle Ranch Dressing on the side. (Cal 250-470)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Diced Chicken, Bacon, Sliced Egg, Tomatoes, Croutons, Avocado & Blue Cheese Crumble with a Ranch Dressing on the side. (Cal 310-550)

Sesame Chicken Grain Bowl

Sesame Chicken Grain Bowl

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Roasted Wheat Berries & Quinoa, Carrots, Grilled Diced Chicken, Cashews, Peanuts, Sesame Seeds & Cilantro with a Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette. (Cal 380-660)

Fresh Seasons Grain Bowl

Fresh Seasons Grain Bowl

$10.00

Mixed greens spinach, salt, pepper, apples, quinoa, wheat berries, chicken, sunflower seeds, craisins, sweet & spicy pecans, bleu cheese. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Half Sandwich with Soup

$10.50

Your choice of sandwich and soup of the day.

Soup and Fat Slice

Soup and Fat Slice

$6.75

Your choice of our soup of the day and a delicious slice of bread!

Chips

Chips

$1.50
Carrot Sticks

Carrot Sticks

$1.50

Combo - Fountain Drink & Cookie

$4.00

Drinks

Arizona Tea

Arizona Tea

$2.25
Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$0.50
Cascade Ice

Cascade Ice

$2.00
Cock 'n' Bull

Cock 'n' Bull

$2.00
Coffee

Coffee

$2.50+
Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Gatorade

$1.50

Henry Weinhards

$1.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$1.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$1.75

Lacroix

$1.25

Milk

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Snapple

$2.25

Stewarts

$1.50

Water - Bottled

$1.00

Buck U

$3.50

Sweets

Bar - Beartooth Energy

$2.50

Bar - Bread Pudding

$2.50Out of stock

Bar - Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Bar - Frosted Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Bar - Pumpkin

$2.50Out of stock

Bar - Raspberry Peach

$2.50Out of stock

Caramel Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Plain Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Mixed Berry Cinnamon Roll

$3.75Out of stock
Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Ginger Snap Cookie

$2.50
Frosted Sugar Cookie

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.50

M&M Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
PB Chocolate Chip Cookie

PB Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Biscotti - Chocolate Single

$2.50

Biscotti - Vanilla 5 Pack

$10.00

Biscotti - Chocolate 5 Pack

$10.00

Biscotti - Vanilla Single

$2.50

Mini Cinni - Single

$1.75Out of stock

Mini Cinni - 9 Pack

$14.00Out of stock

Blackberry Bran Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Blueberry Bran Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Creamcheese Berry Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Oat Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin SCONE

$3.00Out of stock

Raspberry Bran Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

WCC Berry Cream Cheese Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Catering - Requires 24hr minimum notice & $100.00 Minimum for Delivery

Breakfast

Breakfast Array

$40.00

Cinnamon Roll Box

$45.00

Muffin Box

$36.00

Scone Box

$36.00

Coffee To Go

$25.00

Lunch

Half Sandwich Tray

$106.00

12 Sandwiches Cut in Half (24 Halves) Serves 12 - 24 People

Sandwich Box Lunch

$13.50

Includes Sandwich, Chips or Carrot Sticks and a Cookie

Salad To Share

$40.00

Choose from any of our signature salads & grain bowls to serve a group. Plates, forks & napkins included. Serves 6-10

Soup Tray

$70.00

Assorted flavors of delicious hot soup in individual 12 oz bowls with lids & spoons. Serves 10

Sweets

Cookie Box

$30.00

Goodie Bar Box

$30.00