Restaurant info

DaKava House is more than a Kava Bar, DaKava House is a sanctuary, a safe space for all people to come & relax, belong, & be a part of. At DaKava House, you are home. We take pride in offering only the best Kava and alternative beverages available & serving them in an environment of genuine well-being of the mind, body, & spirit. DaKava house supports & encourages our guests to choose health by offering an alternative to the mainstream way of life becoming a source of stress for so many. We believe in building people up through healthy social, lifestyle, & product choices that make them thrive and help them shine. You don't have to go to the bar to unwind. Come check out DaKava House & experience healthy relaxation.