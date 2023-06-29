Restaurant header imageView gallery

Staggering Ox - Billings

review star

No reviews yet

2829 King Avenue West Suite D

Billings, MT 59102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Clubfoot Sandwiches

Our signature sandwich. Tons of choices.

All American

$11.95

Angus burger, bacon, american, monterey jack, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce & sauce.

Beastie

$11.95

Beef, onions, mushrooms, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, horseradish, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.

Blackfoot

$11.95

Black beans, cheddar, monterey jack, salsa, tomato, onions, sour cream, lettuce & sauce.

BLT

$11.95

Not to be confused with the “Baconzilla”, a seasonal special. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato & sauce.

Broken Heart

$10.95

Artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, garlic cream cheese, black olives, provolone, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.

Capitol Complex

$11.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, pepper jack, swiss, onions, tomato, lettuce & sauce.

Clubhouse

$11.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, guacamole, tomato, lettuce & sauce.

Crab Trap

$10.95

Imitation crab, alfalfa sprouts, dill pickle, bacon bits, onions, sunflower seeds, monterey jack, swiss, lettuce & sauce.

Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Ham, Swiss, lettuce & sauce.

Hen House

$11.95

Mount St. Helens

$11.95

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, turkey pastrami, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.

Mouse Trap

$9.95

Swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, sunflower seeds, alfalfa sprouts, lettuce & sauce.

Nuke

$9.95

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone, cheddar, lettuce & sauce.

Pastrami and Cheese

$7.95

Pepperoni and Cheese

$8.95

Pepperoni Vegi or (Meat Vegi)

$9.95

Same ingredients as the Vegi™, plus pepperoni, or any other meat & sauce.

Rabbit Habit

$9.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pineapple, tomatoes, mozzarella, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce, sprouts & sauce.

Roast Beef & Cheese

$8.95

Roast Beef, Cheddar, lettuce & sauce.

Saddamed Slammed

$11.95

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sauce. Traditionally served with Camel Spit™ or substitute any other sauce.

Salami and Cheese

$8.95

Sandwich of Billings (S.O.B.)

$11.95

Sorry Charlie

$9.95

Tuna & mayo mix (sorry, we don’t use that miracle stuff), cheddar, pickle spears, lettuce & a sauce if you wish.

Three Mile Island

$10.95

Ham, turkey, beef, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, cheddar, monterey jack, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sunflower seeds, lettuce & sauce.

Turkey and Cheese

$8.95

Vegi

$8.95

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, sunflower seeds, swiss, monterey jack, lettuce, alfalfa sprouts & sauce.

Yo Momma Osama

$11.95

Gyro meat, bacon, black beans, onions, gorgonzola, pepper jack, salsa, lettuce & sauce.

Hot Foot

$11.95

Rubin Tubin

$11.95

Vertical Taco

$11.95

All American

$11.95

Texas Land Grab

$12.95

Jamaican Jerk

$11.95

Huey, Louie, Andouille

$11.95

Reel Big Fish

$11.95

Potato or Rice

Black Beans & Rice

$9.95

You may opt for potato instead of rice. Black bean mixture and cheddar. (Ox salsa, and your choice of sauce on request. Sour cream is recommended.)

Broccoli & Cheese Spud

$9.95

Broccoli, cheddar, onions & real bacon bits.

Chili Cheddar Potato

$9.95

Don Juan’s Infamous Chili™, cheddar & onions.

Dud Spud

$6.95

Butter, chives & bacon bits.

French Onion Potato

$8.95

French onion soup served over potato or rice covered with monterey jack cheese.

MRL

$9.95

Named after the famous Helena train wreck of 1989. Choice of 3 veggies & 2 cheeses from list below.

Nuke Potato

$9.95

Ham, turkey, beef, swiss, provolone & cheddar.

Nuke Potato Deluxe

$10.95

The Nuke™ plus mushrooms, onions & green peppers.

Pizza Potato

$9.95

Pizza sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & sharp cheddar.

Plain Jane

$5.95

Potato or rice with butter.

Potato of the Sea

$9.95

Plenty o’ imitation crab, butter, onions, chives & monterey jack.

Rajun Cajun

$10.95

Ham, onions, green peppers, kidney beans, Tabasco®, cajun sausage gravy & cajun spice.

Rude Dude

$9.95

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, butter, monterey jack & gorgonzola.

So Crates The Potato

$10.95

Gyro meat, feta, monterey jack, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes & we recommend Camel Spit™.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Comes with rice (or choose potato), teriyaki chicken, broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms & onion and topped with green onions & sesame seeds.

Flatfoots

Chernobyl Meltdown

$9.95

Dixieland

$10.95

French Dip

$9.95

Grilled Cheesy

$8.95

Ham Melt

$9.95

Headbanger's Hoagie

$9.95

Hot Pastrami

$9.95

Pepperoni (Meat) Vegi Dip

$9.95

Philly Melt

$11.95

Pizza Melt

$9.95

Rancho Deluxe

$9.95

SPECIAL-THE COUNTESS

$11.95

Teriyaki Melt

$11.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Turkey Melt

$9.95

Vegi Dip

$8.95

Salads

Fajita Chicken Salad

$12.95

Salad of Billings (SOB)

$12.95

Small Dinner Salad

$6.95

So Crates Salad

$10.95

Taco Salad

$10.95

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.95

Quesadillas

Black Bean Quesadilla

$12.95

Havalina

$12.95

Hoagadilla

$12.95

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$12.95

Pizzadilla

$12.95

Who Cut the Cheese?

$10.95

Other Stuff

Camel Toes

$9.95

Cheese Ox

$11.95

Cheese Ox Deluxe

$12.95

Cheese Wheels

$8.95

Cheesy Guts

$4.95

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Don Juan's Infamous Chili

$5.95+

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Half Naoxchos

$8.95

Naoxchos

$12.95

Pizza Wheels

$9.95

Soup of the Day

$5.95+

Three Ox Fingers

$8.95

Desserts

Brownies

$1.95

Cajun Potato Salad

$5.00

Chips

$1.75

Load'd Sundaes

$3.95

Ox Chip Cookies

$1.95

Sauce Options

Sauces for Charge (QUANTITY AT BOTTOM)

Kids Menu

Chips N Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Cheese Wheels

$5.95

Kids Cheezy Guts

$3.95

Kids Ox Fingers

$5.95

Kids Pizza Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Pizza Wheel

$5.95

Sticky Fingers

$3.95

Chips N Cheese-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Cheese Wheels-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Cheezy Guts-COMBO

$5.95

Kids Ox Fingers-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Pizza Quesadilla-COMBO

$7.95

Kids Pizza Wheel-COMBO

$7.95

Sticky Fingers-COMBO

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2829 King Avenue West Suite D, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cajun Phattys
orange starNo Reviews
2564 King Ave West Ste.F Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
T-Boba (Authentic Taiwanese Milk Tea) - Boba Tea Location
orange starNo Reviews
300 South 24Th West Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse - 1390 South 24th Street West
orange starNo Reviews
1390 South 24th Street West Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Chen’s Express-chinese kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
111 SOUTH 24TH WEST S14 Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest - Central Avenue & 32nd St. West
orange starNo Reviews
3133 Central Ave Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
The Windmill & Bar 51
orange starNo Reviews
3429 TRANSTECH WAY BILLINGS, MT 59102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Billings

Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Shiloh
orange star4.5 • 263
802 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston