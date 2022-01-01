Nachos in Billings
Billings restaurants that serve nachos
The Vig Alehouse & Casino
501 Hilltop Road, Billings
|Nachos-Brisket
|$15.24
Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!
|Nachos-Chicken
|$13.24
Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!
|Nachos-Ground Beef
|$12.24
Our famous queso atop house-made chips, onions, tomatoes, black olives, shredded cheddar and the protein of your choice!
Sam & Louie's
1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 240, Billings
|18" Nacho Pizza
|$29.00
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
|Nacho Slice
|$4.00
Nacho standard pizza. Cheese sauce, beef, diced Roma tomato, jalapeño, black olive, cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella.
Rio Sabinas
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings
|Nachos - Beef Picadillo
|$13.95
Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
With ground beef picadillo
|Nachos - Chicken Ranchera
|$13.95
Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
With chicken ranchera
|Nachos
|$11.95
Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
CJ's Bar and Grill
2455 Central Avenue, Billings
|GO: Chili Nachos
|$22.00
|GO: Chicken Nachos
|$22.00
|GO: Pulled Pork Nachos
|$24.00
Diamond X Beer Co
5417 Hawk Creek Avenue, Billings
|Trash Can Nachos
|$14.00
Fresh tortilla chips topped with layers of Blanco Queso, onions, tomatoes, black olives, cilantro, sour cream, & salsa. Choice of chopped chicken or pulled pork. Add Jalapeño for $1. Add Guacamole $2.
Montana Brewing Company
113 N Broadway, Billings
|Classic Pub Nachos
|$14.50
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, your choice of ground beef, bacon or chicken, black beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, & green onions. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Add Guacamole for 1.99
|Stockyard Nachos
|$15.00
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, Certified Angus Beef Brisket, chopped red onions, cilantro, sour cream, & a BBQ drizzle. Add Guacamole for 1.99
|Downtown B-Town Nachos
|$15.00
House-made tortilla chips topped with a blend of melted cheeses, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, black beans, diced tomatoes, olives, green onions, & a Sriracha drizzle. Served with sour cream & pineapple salsa. Add Guacamole for 1.99