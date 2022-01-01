Go
Skillets

Skillets

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115



Popular Items

Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs$12.50
Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
Bacon, Avocado Skillet$13.75
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
2 Eggs Works$9.25
AA Eggs your way with Skillets Potatoes, choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Bacon Cheese Omelet$12.50
3 AA Whipped Eggs with Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar, Jack and Parmesan Cheeses. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Pancakes$7.25
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). All homemade from scratch with specialty flours.
Side of Pork Sausage$5.50
Bursting with flavor, with a spicy kick.
Potato Egger Skillet$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Location

8845 Founders Square Drive, Unit 115

Naples FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

