Go
Toast

Skillets

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

10950 Eagle Village Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (1423 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice$4.50
2 Eggs A La Carte$3.25
2 AA Eggs your way.
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
Bacon, Avocado Skillet$13.75
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
2 Biscuits, Gravy & Eggs$12.50
Hot homemade Biscuits topped with Sausage Gravy, 2 AA Eggs. With Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
Potato Egger Skillet$11.95
2 Eggs your way criss-crossed with thick cut Smokehouse bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
Potato Side$4.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

10950 Eagle Village Dr

Fort Myers FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nectar Lab

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Revolution Cantina Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emjay's Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

Family friendly grill and sports tavern. When you're here you're home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston