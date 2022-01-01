Go
Toast

Slurping Dragon

UNLEASH YOUR DRAGON!!
Poke Noodles fresh Asian Grill

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • PHO • RAMEN

5611 Six Mile Commercial Court • $

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Bulgogi Ramen$16.95
Spicy Chicken Ramen$14.95
Spicy Bulgogi Ramen$16.95
Vegetable Spring Roll$5.95
2 pieces spring rolls with homemade dipping sauce.
Meaty Bowl$16.45
white rice, bulgogi, spicy pork, teriyaki chicken, sweet onion, green onion, carrot, corn, sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo.
Regular Poke$13.95
Teriyaki Chicken Ramen$14.95
Kid Rice$6.95
Rice with Teriyaki Chicken
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Spicy Pork Ramen$14.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

5611 Six Mile Commercial Court

Fort Myers FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Pointe

No reviews yet

Seafood, Fresh and Simple
Featuring premium fish and the freshest seafood from the North Atlantic, the Pacific Coast, the Great Lakes & the Gulf of Mexico, all served with distinctive style in a contemporary and comfortable setting.
Enjoy our full raw bar, lounge and expansive outdoor patio seating.

Skillets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

3 Pepper Burrito

No reviews yet

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

Viet Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston