House of Omelets Fort Myers

14261 S Tamiami Trail #11

Fort Myers, FL 33912

Breakfast

Favorites

Half Biscuit Gravy

$8.47

Avocado Toast

$12.97

Western Sandwich

$11.47

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.97

Pork Roll Sandwich

$10.97

Country Breakfast

$12.97

Chicken & Waffles

$13.97

Deuces Wild

$12.97

Greek Parfait

$8.97

Signature Omelets

Asparagus Bacon Omelet

$14.47

Avocado Bacon Omelet

$14.47

Bacon Omelet

$13.47

Big House Omelet

$15.97

Big Steak Omelet

$16.47

Blue Omelet

$14.97

Broccoli Omelet

$13.97

B.Y.O. Omelet

$9.97

Cali-Chix Omelet

$15.97

Chorizo Omelet

$14.97

Cordon Blue Omelet

$13.97

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$13.97

Farmers Omelet

$13.97

Godfather Omelet

$14.47

Greek Omelet

$14.97

Ham Omelet

$13.97

Loaded Cheese Omelet

$12.47

Lobster Omelet

$16.47

Mushroom Omelet

$12.97

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.47

Patrami Omelet

$13.97

Polish Wonder Omelet

$14.97

Reuben Omelet

$14.97

Sausage Omelet

$13.97

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$15.47

Southern Omelet

$14.97

Spinach Omelet

$13.47

Texan Omelet

$13.97

Tropical Omelet

$13.97

Turkey Omelet

$13.97

Vegetarian Omelet

$14.97

Western Omelet

$13.97

Eggs

House Slam

$14.47

Country Fried Steak

$14.47

Scrapple

$14.47

Pork Roll Breakfast

$13.97

Little Italy

$13.97

Fort Myers Choice

$12.97

Ribeye

$18.97

Polska

$12.97

Greek Connection

$14.47

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$13.97

House Skillets

Steak Skillet

$15.97

Huge House Skillet

$15.97

Italian Skillet

$14.97

Veggie Skillet

$14.97

Southern Skillet

$14.97

Porky Skillet

$14.97

Greek Skillet

$14.97

Western Skillet

$14.97

Polish Skillet

$14.97

Sampler Skillet

$14.97

Off the Griddle

House Special Pancakes

$13.47

Fruit Pancakes

$12.47

Nut Pancake

$12.47

Choco Chip Pancakes

$12.47

Pancakes

$10.47

Cinn Swirl Pancakes

$12.47

House Special Waffle

$12.47

Fruit Waffle

$11.47

Nut Waffle

$11.47

Choco Chip Waffle

$11.47

Belgian Waffle

$10.47

CInn Swirl Waffle

$12.47

French Toast

$10.47

Fruit French Toast

$11.47

Stuffed French Toast

$13.47

Raisin French Toast

$11.47

Cinn Swirl French Toast

$12.47

Breakfast Burritos

Steak Burrito

$15.97

Chorizo Burrito

$14.97

Western Burrito

$14.97

ItalianBurrito

$14.97

Porky Burrito

$14.97

Southern Burrito

$14.97

Polish Burrito

$14.97

Vegetable Burrito

$14.97

Benedict Corner

Eggs Benedict

$13.97

Lobster Benedict

$16.97

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.47

Country Benedict

$14.47

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$14.97

Eggs Florentine

$13.97

Crabcake Benedict

$15.97

Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$13.97

Cream Cheese Crepe

$13.97

Ham/Bacon Crepe

$11.97

Smoked Salmon Crepe

$14.47

Breakfast Bread

White

$2.97

Wheat

$2.97

Rye

$2.97

English Muffin

$2.97

Bagel

$2.97

Biscuit

$2.97

Croissant

$3.97

Raisin Tst

$2.97

Gluten Free

$3.97

Sides

SIde Bacon

$3.97

Side Linx

$3.97

Side Patties

$3.97

Side Ham

$3.97

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.97

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.97

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.97

SIde of Scrapple

$6.97

Side 1 Egg

$1.50

Side 2 Egg

$2.97

Side Pancakes (2)

$5.97

French Toast (2)

$5.97

Side potatoes

$4.97

Cup of Grits

$3.97

Bowl of Grits

$4.97

Side of Gravy

$3.97

Side of Holly

$3.97

Fresh Fruit

$3.97

Tomato Slices

$2.97

Side Avocado

$2.97

Side Broccoli

$3.97

Side Asparagus

$3.97

Side Cottage CHeese

$3.97

Side Coleslaw

$3.97

Side FF

$2.97

Side Sweet FF

$3.00

Side Gyro Meat

$5.97

Side Sliced Steak

$7.97

Side Salmon

$5.97

Side Lobster Meat

$5.97

Side Pastrami

$4.97

Side Italian Sausage

$3.97

Side Polish Sausage

$3.97

Side of Dressing

$1.50

Side of Chorizo

$3.97

Side of Pork Roll

$3.97

Scoop CHicken Salad

$3.97

Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.97

Scoop Egg Salad

$2.97

Fruitty Oatmeal Bowl

$8.97

Oatmeal Cup

$6.97

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.97

Cottage Cheese

$3.97

Lunch

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$6.47

Mozz Sticks

$6.47

Loaded FF

$6.47

Onion Rings

$6.47

Jalepeno Poppers

$6.47

Wing Dings

$6.47

Sweet FF

$3.97

Soup

Italian Wedding Cup

$3.97

Italian Wedding Bowl

$4.97

Soup of Day cup

$3.97

Soup of Day Bowl

$4.97

Salads

California Salad

$13.97

Sun Crisp

$13.47

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.47

Fresh Fruit Platter

$12.47

Caesar Salad

$11.47

Julienne salad

$12.47

Steak Salad

$16.47

Avocado Bowl

$12.47

Avocado Greek Salad

$12.47

Cobb Salad

$13.47

Side Garden Salad

$4.97

Pitas & Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.97

Gyro

$11.97

Chicken Delight

$13.47

Steak Delight

$14.47

Chix Caesar Wrap

$11.97

Southern Chicken Wrap

$12.47

Bacon Chezburger Wrap

$11.97

Mush-Chezbrger Wrap

$11.97

Egg Salad Wrap

$11.47

Chix Salad Wrap

$11.47

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.47

Chix-Avo Wrap

$11.47

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$11.47

Chix Quesadilla

$13.47

Steak Quesadilla

$15.97

Signature Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$12.97

Grilled Chix Hoagie

$11.47

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$13.47

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$11.47

Triple Decker BLT

$11.97

Reuben Sandwich

$11.47

Club House

$13.97

Pastrami Melt

$11.97

House Favorite

$12.47

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.97

Cuban Sandwich

$12.47

Grilled Ham Cheese

$10.47

Grilled Bacon Cheese

$10.47

Burgers & Melts

Burger

$10.47

Feast Burger

$11.97

Mush-Swiss Burger

$11.97

Greek Burger

$11.47

Bacon Burger

$11.47

Avocado Burger

$12.47

Patty Melt

$11.97

Chix Melt

$11.97

Turkey Melt

$11.97

Chix Salad Melt

$11.97

Tuna Salad Melt

$11.97

Specials

Cannoli Pancake

$12.97

Cannoli Waffle

$12.97

Cannoli French Toast

$12.97

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese stix

$7.97

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.97

Kids Egg

$7.97

Kids French Toast

$7.97

Kids Pancake

$7.97

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.97

Kids Wing Ding

$7.97

Kids Omelet

$7.97

Kids Chicken Finger

$7.97

Desserts

Dessert

Muffin

$3.00

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.97

Tea

$2.97

Hot Cocoa

$3.47

Soft Drinks

$2.97

Bottled Water

$1.00

Small Juice

$2.97

Large Juice

$3.97

Small Milk

$2.97

Large Milk

$3.97

Beer & Cocktails

Beer & Wine

Mimosa

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$25.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$28.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Import Beer

$4.00

Retail

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Coffee Beans

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome and Enjoy

Location

14261 S Tamiami Trail #11, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Directions

Main pic

