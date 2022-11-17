Blue Pointe Blue Pointe

Blue Pointe imageView gallery

Shared Plates

Freshly Shucked Oysters

$3.50

Chilled Seafood Sampler

$29.95

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.95

Point Judith Calamari

$15.95

Crab Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

Blackened Grouper Bites

$14.95

Chesapeake Bay Crab Cake

$17.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Raw Clams

$14.95

Wild Blue Mussels

$13.95

Chorizo Clams

$15.95

Shrimp Brochette

$13.95

Stone Crab Claws App

$24.95Out of stock

Soup & Salad

New England Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Lobster Bisque

$7.95+

Gazpaco

$5.95+

Seafood Gazpacho

$8.95+

Bleu Cheese Coleslaw Vinaigrette

$3.95

Side House Salad

$6.95

Dinner Caesar Salad

$11.95

Kale Quinoa Salad

$13.95

Grilled Black Grouper Berry Salad

$22.95

Cole Slaw

Dinner House Salad

$9.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

SUB Cup of Soup

$4.95

SUB House Salad

$4.95

SUB Caesar Salad

$4.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Grouper Sandwich

$23.95

Blue's 1/2 Burger

$15.95

Chicken Adobo Sandwich

$14.95

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Lobster Roll

$28.95

BBQ Buger

$18.95

Fresh Catch

Salmon

$28.95

Grouper

$38.95

Seabass

$41.95

Pan Seared Scallops

$41.95

Perch

$34.95

Swordfish

$32.95

FC Mahi

$35.95Out of stock

Entrées

Parmesan Crusted North Atlantic Flounder

$29.95

Miso Glazed Chilean Seabass

$42.95

Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes

$35.95

Shrimp and Scallop Risotto

$31.95

Seafood Paella for Two

$34.95

Chicken Milanese

$24.95

Fish N Chips

$24.95

D Fried Shrimp

$22.95

Airline Chix

$28.95

Premium Entrées

Twin Lobster Tails

$39.95

Filet Mignon

$43.95

Surf and Turf

$56.95

Red King Crab Legs

$69.95Out of stock

Single Lobster Tail

$26.95

Accompaniments

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Asparagus

$7.95

Spinach

$6.95

Brussels Sprouts

$6.95

Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$9.95

Brown Rice

$4.95

Side Chicken

$4.95

Side Grouper

$7.95

Side Salmon

$4.95

Side Shrimp

$5.95

Single Lobster Tail

$26.95

Dessert

French Toast Bread Pudding

$8.95

Crème Brulee

$8.95

Key Lime Pie

$8.95

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

Dessert Sp

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$4.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$4.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Kids Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood, Fresh and Simple.

Location

13499 S. Cleveland Avenue, Suite 141, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Directions

Gallery
Blue Pointe image

