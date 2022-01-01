Go
Sly Fox Taphouse

Sly Fox Brewing Company traveled across the state to open its first Taphouse in Pittsburgh, PA. Join us downtown overlooking Point State Park for award-winning Sly Fox beer, Pennsylvania crafted wines & spirits and delicious fare in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

300 Liberty Avenue

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
Southwest Salad$9.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cheddar, & Tortilla Chips with Salsa & Chipotle Ranch
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Flour Tortilla filled with Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese & Chipotle Ranch
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
Pizza dough rolled with Pepperoni & Pizza Cheese. Served With Robust Marinara
Side Salad$5.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, & Cheddar Cheese served with your choice of dressing
Doc's Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, & Banana Peppers With Red Wine Vinaigrette
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
Pretzel Bites$7.00
House-Made Pretzel Bites with Pub Mustard and House Cheese Sauce
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato, Olive Oil & Fresh Basil
Location

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
