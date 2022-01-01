Go
Smyrna Diner

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

99 South Cory Lane • $

Avg 3.8 (357 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$4.29
Chicken & Dumplings$12.49
Homemade Chicken & Dumplings
Scrapple$4.29
French Toast & Eggs$9.29
3 Slices of French Toast & 2 Eggs any style
Bacon & Eggs$8.99
2 Eggs cooked to order and Bacon
Sausage Links$4.29
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Sausage Links & Eggs$8.99
2 Eggs cooked to order and Sausage
Creamed Beef on Toast$9.49
Creamed Beef over Toast w/homefries
Pie$5.69
Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

99 South Cory Lane

Smyrna DE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Elizabeth Esther Café

No reviews yet

Order all of your favorites online. You can just give us a call for curb side pick up.
Soup of the day is Irish Potato, finished with cheddar, bacon and scallions.
Irish dinners to go under specials and family dinners.

Brick Works Brewing & Eats

No reviews yet

Brick Works Brewing & Eats is focused on creating the highest quality beers and recipes. We pride ourselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients for both our beers and our menu items.

POLISENO'S PIZZERIA

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Royal Prime

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

