Somebody People

a plant-forward dining experience.

1165 S Broadway • $$

Avg 4.7 (455 reviews)

Popular Items

12 oz organic raw trail mix$6.00
produce basket$25.00
enjoy a single produce basket featuring seasonal and rotating organic vegetables.
this weeks selection feat:
colorado kale
colorado collard greens
colorado turnips
altius living greens
rebel farms bok choy
broccoli
english peas
parsley
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Cryptocurrency
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1165 S Broadway

Denver CO

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
