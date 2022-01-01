Sonora
Come in and enjoy!
2-3 Chesmar plaza
Location
2-3 Chesmar plaza
Newark DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark
Come in and enjoy!!
Tonic Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Outlandish Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Klondike Kates Restaurant
The heart of Main Street on UD campus. A place for everyone to come and enjoy great pub fare food with live entertainment and great cocktails.