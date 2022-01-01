Sorella Caffe
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
107 Bolinas Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
107 Bolinas Rd
Fairfax CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fradelizio's
Come in and enjoy!
Stillwater
made with love in Fairfax, Ca
Good Earth Natural Foods
* Indicates organic ingredient
The Lodge
A place to start and end your adventures in Marin. Salads, sandos, tacos and more! 12 rotating taps and full espresso bar. Here to serve you during the pandemic and beyond!