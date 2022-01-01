Go
Sorella Caffe

107 Bolinas Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (718 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo alla Parmigiana$24.00
breaded, tomato sauce, jack cheese
Butternut Squash Ravioli$18.00
eggless pasta, roasted squash, butter & sage
Gnocchi$17.00
potato dumplings tomato cream sauce
Pollo alla Piccata$24.00
breaded, garlic, white wine sauce with capers
SM Insalata Caesar$9.00
romaine hearts, croutons, homemade dressing
Ragu alla Bolognese$20.00
penne, neiman ranch beef with porcini mushrooms
K Penne$7.00
Garlic Bread$6.00
LG Insalata Caesar$14.00
romaine hearts, croutons, homemade dressing
Calamari Fritti$15.00
rings & tentacles spicy red sauce
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

107 Bolinas Rd

Fairfax CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
