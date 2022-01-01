Go
Sound Bites Eatery

Create your own salads and Tasty sandwiches made from with the most local ingredients available!

1425 Sumter Street

Popular Items

ROASTED CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
FAN FAVORITE!
HOUSE ROASTED AND PULLED CHICKEN BREAST, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FETA CHEESE, AVOCADO, AND CILANTRO AIOLI GRILLED ON A MULTI-GRAIN WRAP WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
TURKEY$12.00
SLICED TURKEY, CRISPY PANCETTA (ITALIAN BACON) , PROVOLONE, AVOCADO, MICRO GREENS, MARINATED TOMATOES WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.00
LETTUCE
VEGAN WRAP$10.00
HOMEMADE BLACKBEAN "MEAT" GRILLED WITH HUMMUS, MICRO GREENS, ROASTED RED PEPPER SPREAD, AVOCADO, AND ROSEMARY DIJON, SERVED ON VEGAN WRAP WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
CREATIVE GREENS$9.00
CHICKEN CAESAR$12.00
HAMMY TIME$12.00
SLICED HAM, WITH PARRANO CHEESE, ROSEMARY DIJONAISE, SWEET RED PEPPER SPREAD GRILLED ON CIABATTA BREAD WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
SLAMMIN SALMON$14.00
SMOKED SALMON, AVOCADO, ALMONDS, PICKLED RED ONION, CAPERS, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
FIG PIG$12.00
PROSCIUTTO, FONTINA, FIG JAM, GRILLED ON CIABATTA WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
AVOCADO TOAST$9.00
FRESH AVOCADO, HERBED GOAT CHEESE, SWEETIE PEPPERS, MICRO GREENS, CHOPPED PISTACHIOS, OLIVE OIL ON MULTI-GRAIN TOAST WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
Columbia SC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
