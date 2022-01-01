South Bend Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
57080 Abbot Dr #26
Location
57080 Abbot Dr #26
Sunriver OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Wallow Bar & Grill
Where the locals go!
Luckey's Woodsman
Bridging the divide between outdoor recreation and professional food service. We are on a mission to get you adventuring more, eating better and dreaming bigger.
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Flatbread, located in Bend's Old Mill District, focuses on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas paired with fresh salads such as our Italian Wedge, sandwiches including our Steak Tip Dip, appetizers and more. A full bar, views of the Deschutes River and small town hospitality round out an exceptional experience!
Justy's Bar Grill & Sandbox
Bar. Grill. Sandbox.