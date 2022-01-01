Southgate Grill

Serpone's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Serpone's offers fresh baked new york style pizza. Whole or by the slice, the pizza is prepared only with the best fresh ingredients including bleach free flour and signature margherita sauce. Stuffed Pizza, Calzones and Stombolies are also included on the menu.

If your a sub lover, Philly Cheese Steaks, Juicy Burgers and a variety of hot and cold sub sandwiches are waiting to be filled.

Healthy and delicious salads make the best out of the fresh produce. Ceaser, Greek, Tuna and more, all prepared on demand. If you’re in for appetizers before the main bite, Serpone’s has up to 14 different choices from a variety of fries, garlic bread or knots, to wings, meatballs and sausages for the meat lovers.

