Southgate Grill

Come in and enjoy! Fast Casual Restaurant & Bar also offering Carryout!

11033 Nicholas Ln

Popular Items

BYO Salad$8.99
Build to Order
Basket of Fries$5.99
Fresh Hand Cut Boardwalk Fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
6oz Grilled, Crispy, Jerk or Blackened Chicken with Romaine, Parmesan & Caesar in a Flour Tortilla Wrap
French Dip$7.99
House Roasted Top Round Shaved, cooked in & served with Au Jus
Cream of Crab$5.99
Cream Base
BYO Burger$8.99
Half Pound (8oz) Never Frozen, Hand Pattied, Built to Order
Cobb Salad$9.99
Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Peas & Croutons
Wings$13.99
8 Wings served with Celery & Ranch or Blue Cheese
Kids Tenders$4.99
3 Chicken Fingers & Fries
Crabby Fries$14.99
Crab Dip & Cheddar Cheese
Location

Berlin MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
