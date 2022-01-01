Go
Toast

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

72 N Almaden Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (2046 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Cauliflower Cobb$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
Snickerdoodles$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
Linguine$16.00
sous vide egg yolk, bacon, parmigiano reggiano, lemon
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
crispy bacon, calabrian chili aioli, agave, candied fresno, parmigiano reggiano
Roasted Pork Belly "Popcorn"$13.00
Radish, Holy Trinity Chimichurri.
Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
Chicken Wings$14.00
Street Corn Pizza$21.00
Corn, Bacon, Cotija, Chile Flake, Frisee, Calabrian Chile Vinaigrette.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
spiced honey mustard rub, calabrian chili aioli, brioche
Wagyu Cheeseburger$21.00
1/2lb american wagyu, cheddar, lettuce, onion, house pickles, herb remoulade, brioche
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

72 N Almaden Ave

San Jose CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olla Cocina

No reviews yet

A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

"You're a stranger here but once!"

Hyland House of Sushi

No reviews yet

Let's get rollin'!

Dr. Funk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston