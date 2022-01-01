Go
Spoon and Stable

Spoon and Stable is a restaurant located in what was once a horse stable, dating back to 1906, in the heart of the North Loop Neighborhood. It is the dream of Chef/Owner Gavin Kaysen, a James Beard award-winning chef to bring his talents back home to Minneapolis, where he grew up. The cuisine is focused on the seasonality of the Midwest, the roots of the local culture and technically inspired by the French cuisine for which Chef Kaysen is known.

FRENCH FRIES

211 N. First St Suite 150 • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Coq Au Vin$26.00
Red Wine Braised Chicken, Spaetzle, Bacon Lardon, Celery, White Beech Mushrooms
Honey and Cream Cake$12.00
rosé strawberries, milk shortbread crumble
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
charred shallot, pear kosho (veg/df)
French Fries$9.00
béarnaise powder, parmesan, fines herbes (veg)
Classic Bolognese Lasagna$22.00
beef and pork bolognese, parmesan, red sauce
Potato Leek Focaccia Bread$5.00
extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar (v)(df)
Pot Roast$32.00
Honey and Cream Cake$10.00
milk shortbread crumble, poached quince, honey meringues
Creamy Spinach$9.00
Pork Chop$32.00
tamarind glaze, yu choy, turnip, curry jus (gf/df)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 N. First St Suite 150

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

