NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

Our menu is straightforward with pasta made in front of guests at the chef table, an award winning burger made with Peterson’s ground beef, and entrées with ingredients that your grandmother can pronounce. Our chef, Peter Hoff brings his culinary vision and passion for local ingredients to create a well rounded menu of new modern American comfort food.

515 Washington Avenue North

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$16.00
double meat & cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, pickle, spread
Breakfast Fried Rice$15.00
jasmine rice, breakfast sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, peas, sesame kale, yum yum sauce
Crispy Chicken$17.00
lettuce, pickled green tomato, mayonaise, spicy honey
Apple Pecan Salad$14.00
baby lettuce, matchstick apples, spiced pecans, aged white cheddar, bourbon maple vinaigette
Kale Caesar$14.00
tuscan kale, roasted califlower, parmesan, roasted shallot caesar dessing
Turkey Burger$17.00
herb aioli, sweet & sour onion jam, shoestring potatoes
Margherita$15.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Wings$17.00
dry rubbed or hot wings with celery
Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 am
