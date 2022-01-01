Go
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

448 w army trail • $

Avg 4.6 (1064 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$2.75
3pc Tenders w/ Fries$6.25
Sporty's Dog$3.75
Vienna Dog on a poppy seed bun with mustard, onion, relish & sport peppers topped with a handful of fries.
6pc Tenders w/ Fries$9.25
Includes Fries
Italian Beef$6.95
Our tender beef on french bread.
Sweet, or hot peppers, or mozzarella additional charge.
Large fry$3.25
Chicago Dog$3.50
Vienna all beef skinless hotdog made Chicago style on a poppy seed bun.
Gyro$7.25
Cheeseburger$6.75
1/3 lb patti on cornduster bun with all the toppings - if you want them! You Choice of cheese.
Fries not included
Cheese Sauce$1.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

448 w army trail

Bloomingdale IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
