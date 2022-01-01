Go
Toast

Spot Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

4610 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Feta Wrap$11.90
BLT$6.85
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Bagel$2.45
G Iced Latte$5.50
Spicy Tuna Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Spicy Tuna Wrap$11.95
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
See full menu

Location

4610 Main Street

Snyder NY

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loughran's Club & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Siena Restaurant

No reviews yet

Bagel Jay's

No reviews yet

Bagels, bakery, cafe and catering

Break'N Eggs Creperie

No reviews yet

Break’N Eggs Creperie is a unique and beautiful local family restaurant where an abundance of breakfast and lunch items are being prepared in front of your eyes using the freshest ingredients available on a daily basis.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston