Go
Toast

Star Diner

Come in and enjoy!

1111 Waterloo Geneva Road • $

Avg 4.6 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon-n-Cheddar Burger Dlx$8.99
1/3 lb. burger topped with cheddar & bacon. with mayo, lettuce and tomato served with one side
Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.99
1/3 lb. burger topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Breakfast Sandwich$3.29
Egg, cheese, ch of meat and bread
Fish Fry$11.99
12 oz. Haddock, batter dipped, breaded or crunchy
we recommend crunchy to stay crispy on takeout
Chicken Fingers Platter$10.99
Tenders breaded to order Served with dipping sauce
K-Burger w/ Fries$5.29
Philly Sandwich$8.99
Shaved steak with Grilled onions & peppers Swiss on French bread served with 1 side
#3 Hungryman's$8.59
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 pancakes or french toast
Home Fries$2.99
K-Chicken Fingers w/ Fries$5.29
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1111 Waterloo Geneva Road

Waterloo NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gould Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Torrey Park Restaurant

No reviews yet

Modern Italian Food

Bella's Sicilian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come and see why Bella's was Voted #1 Best Italian & Takeout in the Finger Lakes! Come experience Sicily on Seneca Street!

The Red Dove Tavern

No reviews yet

The Red Dove Tavern is a cozy, unique restaurant in downtown Geneva, NY, in the heart of the beautiful Finger Lakes region.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston