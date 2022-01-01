Go
Toast

State Street Provisions

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

255 State Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
house slaw, b&b pickles, house-made hot sauce, ranch aioli, brioche
Salumi Board$18.00
house-marinated olives & pickles, whole grain mustard
Capocollo | Finocchiona | Prosciutto
Short Stack Pancakes$5.00
State Street Burger$16.00
white cheddar, smoked onions, b&b pickles, applewood bacon, secret sauce, english muffin
Harvest Grain Bowl$18.00
ancient grains, sweet potatoes, avocado, brussels sprouts, kale, ginger-miso dressing
Angry Queen Pizza$15.00
san marzano, mozzarella di bufala, basil
Lobster Roll$34.00
lemon-tarragon aioli, chives, brioche
New England Clam Chowder$10.00
house-made oyster cracker
Cheese Board$17.00
candied nuts, house-made preserves
Tarentaise | Moses Sleeper | Great Hill Blue
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

255 State Street

Boston MA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

No reviews yet

If you need assistance planning an event please don't hesitate to call or email the restaurant and we'd be glad to help!!
-Catering@maxsdelicafe.com-

Artu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Servia

No reviews yet

Modern Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine - Breakfast, Quick Serve Lunch, Casual Dinner and All Day Meze Bar Menu

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston