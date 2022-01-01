Go
Sticky Rice Cafe

Sticky Rice Cafe: serving delicious, traditional Lao family recipes; handmade with healthy, fresh ingredients.

PHO

120 Jack Dance St • $$

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

Pho$10.00
Rice noodles, onions and cilantro in a beef broth, with your choice of chicken, beef (rare roundeye beef, brisket and meatball), or seafood (shrimp and squid).
Boba Tea$5.50
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Crab and cream cheese wonton; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.
Fried Egg Rolls(Non-Gluten free)$4.00
Crispy fried rice paper wrap, with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetables; served with sweet spicy fish sauce.
Noodle Bowl$11.00
Rice vermicelli noodles (served without broth), lettuce cilantro mix, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber, and peanuts. Served with peanut sauce or sweet spicy fish sauce. Your choice of tofu, grilled bbq pork, shrimp, beef, brisket, chicken, egg rolls, mixed vegetables or fried eggs.
Panang Curry$15.50
Steamed broccoli and carrots in a coconut curry sauce with your choice of shrimp, chicken, vegetable, beef or tofu. Served with steamed or sticky rice.
Kow Poon$10.00
Rice vermicelli noodles, bamboo and shredded chicken in a red coconut curry broth. (Can be Gluten Free or Vegetarian depending on options ordered)
Sticky Rice
Stir Fry Vegetables$14.00
Cabbage, bok choy, carrots, zucchini and bamboo sauteed with garlic and our house special seasoning. Served with a side of broth, and your choice of steamed or sticky rice. Your choice of pork belly, beef, chicken, tofu, shrimp or squid.
Fresh Spring Rolls$4.50
Clear fresh rice paper wrap, filled with lettuce and fresh herbs, with your choice of shrimp, grilled bbq pork, tofu or vegetables; served with peanut sauce or sweet spicy fish sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

120 Jack Dance St

knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

