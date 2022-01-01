Sticky Rice Cafe
Sticky Rice Cafe: serving delicious, traditional Lao family recipes; handmade with healthy, fresh ingredients.
PHO
120 Jack Dance St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
120 Jack Dance St
knoxville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
K Brew - West Hills
Come in and enjoy!
Marble City Ale House
Come on in and enjoy!
Big Kahuna Wings - West Town
Customers can expect Big Kahuna Wings to be THE standard for dry-rub wings and uniquely seasoned, fresh to order food, and to deliver a uniquely comfortable dining experience focused on bringing quality food and family and friends together just like at home
Wise Guy Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
Come in and enjoy!