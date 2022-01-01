Go
Street's Fine Chicken

For the love of chicken!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

5211 Forest Lane, #108 • $$

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Beyond Chicken Tender - Vegan - Each$3.50
Quarter Dark Roasted - GF$5.95
Grilled Breast - GF$7.95
6 oz. Chicken Breast, marinated in our Street's Chicken Brine for 24 hours, then Grilled over an open flame.
Whole Bird Roasted - GF$15.00
Sin Killer Breasts Sandwich$9.00
Quarter White Roasted - GF$6.95
Peri Peri Breast$7.95
Tender$2.50
Chicken Fried Chicken$7.95
Peri Peri Thighs - 2$8.95
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5211 Forest Lane, #108

Dallas TX

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
