North Dallas Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in North Dallas
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Popular items
|Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
|Hen House Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
|Little Devils
|$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|Popular items
|THE CLASSIC
|$7.99
Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style.
Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
|CHICKEN KABOB
|$13.99
Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce