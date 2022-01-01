North Dallas Chicken restaurants you'll love

Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
Hen House Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
Little Devils$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Más Wings image

 

Ojos Wings y Pizza

3701 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Ojos Wings y Pizza
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE CLASSIC$7.99
Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style.
Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
CHICKEN KABOB$13.99
Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Dallas

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Fajitas

Brisket

Fried Rice

Pad See

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

