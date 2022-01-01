Go
Toast

Sunrise Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

1200 Asbury Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avocado Toast$12.95
5.99 before 9AM$5.99
Egg & Cheese$9.95
Tomato & Avocado Sandwich$9.95
Egg , Meat & Cheese$10.95
Side Of Fresh Fruit$5.00
Side Of Meat$4.00
CYO Omelette$12.95
Mighty Green Omelette$13.95
Side Homefries$3.00
See full menu

Location

1200 Asbury Avenue

Ocean City NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dead End Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Welcome :)

Drip N Scoop

No reviews yet

It's offically #cldbrwszn at Drip N Scoop! Online ordering now available for select items. Link the link to order now for easy pick up!

Augie's Omelette & Waffle House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

goodbeet

No reviews yet

hello!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston