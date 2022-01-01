Go
Sushi Rebel

1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 110

Popular Items

PHILADELPHIA ROLL$8.25
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and sesame seeds.
SALMON ROLL$6.00
fresh salmon wrapped with seaweed paper.
SPICY SALMON ROLL$8.25
spicy salmon mixed and sesame seeds.
SHAGGY DOG$13.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with kani kama and spicy mayo.
7 1/2 ROLL$15.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried and topped with pepper paste, eel sauce and Japanese mayo.
FRESH SALMON-SU$3.15
CHICKEN GYOZA$8.00
pan fried chicken dumplings.
MISO SOUP$4.00
tofu, wakame, scallion and mushroom.
T-SALMON$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
T-SEARED ESCOLAR$4.75
anago sauce, olive oil, negi, sesame seed and garlic chip.
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
