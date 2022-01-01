Sweetwater Chophouse
211 Carpenter Road
Defiance, OH 43512
Menu
Popular Items
Tempura Ahi Tuna / Sriracha Sauce / Scallions / Avocado / Sticky Rice / Nori /
Fresh-Cut Potatoes / White Truffle Oil / Parmesan Cheese / Chives / Peppercorn Garlic Sauce / (GF)
Walnut-Crusted Chicken Breast / Mixed Greens / Granny Smith Apples / Dried Cranberries / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Grape Tomato / Red Onion / Candied Walnuts / Maple Vinaigrette /
Premium Kobe Beef / Bacon Onion Jam / Wild Mushrooms / Gorgonzola / Arugula / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Onion Poppyseed Brioche /
Fried Chicken / Spicy Buffalo Sauce / Monterey Jack / Lettuce / Carrots / Tomato / Scallions / Blue Cheese Dressing / Tomato Tortilla /
Cooper Farms Roasted Turkey / Hickory Bacon / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Black Bean & Corn Relish / Avocado / Jalapeño Ranch / Tomato | Tortilla /
Salads
Baby Spinach / Strawberries / Blueberries / Candied Pecans / Red Onion / Goat Cheese / Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing /
Mules
Tito’s / Lime Wedges / Gosling's Ginger Beer / Fresh Mint Sprig /
Mojitos
Specialty Cocktail
Whiskey Bourbon Double
16 Oz Draft Beers SW
Smaller Bites
Roasted Jalapeno / Jack Fruit / Sweet Corn / Gouda / Pepper Jack / Spices / Fried Pita Bread /
(3) Eggrolls / Pit Ham / Smoked Pork / Swiss / Cabbage / Spices / Wonton Wrapper / Honey Mustard /
Brussels Sprouts / Artichokes / Cherry Peppers / Garlic Vinaigrette /
Fried Calamari / Fried Shrimp / Spicy Bang-Bang Sauce / Asian Yum-Yum Sauce /
Opilio Snow Crab Cakes / Mango Vinaigrette / Spring Greens / Sweet Pepper Remoulade /
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork / Cooper Farms Roasted Turkey / Hickory Bacon / Pepper Jack Cheese / Tomato / Sweetwater Slaw / Ranchero Sauce / Parmesan Ciabatta /
Twin Smashed Patties / White American / Fried Onions / Mustard Barbecue / Peppercorn Garlic Sauce / Spring Greens / Heirloom Tomato / Pretzel Bun /
Fried Shrimp / Pepper Jack / Bang-Bang Sauce / Black Bean Corn Relish / Pickled Onion / Cabbage / Carrot /Cilantro / Tomato / Flour Tortillas /
Crispy Amish Chicken Tenders / Andouille Sausage / Grilled Onions / Banana Peppers / Jalapeño Peppers / Monterey Jack / Ancho Aioli / Ciabatta Roll /
Premium Kobe Beef / Bacon Onion Jam / Wild Mushrooms / Gorgonzola / Arugula / Tomato / Garlic Aioli / Onion Poppyseed Brioche /
Roasted Turkey / Hickory Bacon / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Black Bean & Corn Relish / Avocado / Jalapeño Ranch / Tomato Tortilla /
Create Your Own Pasta
Entrees
Clemens Family Farms / Smoked St. Louis Ribs / Smoky Sweet BBQ Sauce / Smoked Gouda Mac / Sweetwater Slaw / (GF)
Blue Crab / Spices / Panko Crust / Lemon Remoulade / Sweet & Sour Slaw / Skinny Fries /
Clemens Family Farms / Maple Honey Brine / Hickory Smoked / Cranberry Apple Chutney / Mornay Scalloped Potatoes / Crispy Brussels Sprouts / (GF)
Steaks
Soup
Lobster Broth / Cream / Sherry / Blue Crab / Tomato Coulis / (GF)
Sides
Kids
Dessert
Smaller Bites
Goat Cheese Mushroom | Jumbo Button Mushrooms / Fresh Herbs / Goat Chevre / Pesto Crème / Tomato Basil Relish /
Salads
Arugula / Mixed Greens / Cherry Tomato / Black Olives / Green Olives / Banana Peppers / Red Onion / Feta Cheese / Atlantic Salmon / Parmesan Greek Dressing /
Miller Amish Chicken / Walnut Crust / Mixed Greens / Granny Smith Apples / Dried Cranberries / Blue Cheese Crumbles/GrapeTomato/RedOnion/CandiedWalnuts/ Maple Vinaigrette /
Entrees
CHOICE: Mustard Crust, Sicilian Pesto, or Sesame Bang- Bang / Chive Buttered Redskins / Grilled Asparagus / (GF)
Miller Amish Chicken / Bacon / Caramelized Onion / Bourbon BBQ Sauce / Cheddar / Chive Buttered Redskins / Buttered Broccolini / (GF)
Sweet Coconut Fried Jumbo Shrimp / Orange Ginger Sauce / Chive Buttered Redskins / Garlic Sesame Green Beans /
Kids
Sides
Smaller Bites
Fried Calamari / Fried Shrimp / Spicy Bang Bang Sauce / Asian Yum Yum Sauce /
Salads
Romaine / Heirloom Tomato / Spring Peas / Pickled Onions / Egg / Cucumber / | Roasted Red Pepper / Cheddar Jack / Hickory Bacon / Dill Dressing
Arugula & Mixed Greens / Cherry Tomato / Black Olives / Green Olives / Banana Peppers / Red Onion / Feta Cheese / Atlantic Salmon / Parmesan Greek Dressing
Walnut-Crusted Chicken Breast / Mixed Greens / Granny Smith Apples / Dried Cranberries / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Grape Tomato / Red Onion / Candied Walnuts / Maple Vinaigrette /
Soups
Lobster Broth / Cream / Sherry / Blue Crab / Tomato Coulis /
Sides
Mixed Greens / Grape Tomato / Carrot / Egg / Monterey Jack / Croutons / Honey Mustard Dressing /
Burgers
Premium Ground Beef / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Pickles / Mayo / Brioche Bun /
Premium Ground Beef / Bourbon Glaze / Candied Hickory Bacon / Smoked Cheddar / Peppercorn Garlic Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / Poppyseed Onion Bun /
Paninis Wraps
Fried Chicken / Spicy Buffalo Sauce / Monterey Jack / Lettuce / Carrots / Tomato / Scallions / Blue Cheese Dressing / Tomato Tortilla /
Grilled Amish Chicken Tenders / Jerk Spice / Caribbean Jerk Barbecue / Mango Pineapple Salsa / Pickled Onions / Spring Greens / Cilantro Key Lime Aioli / Tomato Tortilla /
Cooper Farms Roasted Turkey / Pit Smoked Ham / Hickory Bacon / Smoked Gouda / Lettuce / Tomato / Barbecue Aioli / Multigrain Bread /
Cooper Farms Roasted Turkey / Hickory Bacon / Pepper Jack Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Black Bean & Corn Relish / Avocado / Jalapeño Ranch / Tomato | Tortilla /
Sandwiches
Corned Beef or Turkey / Sauerkraut / Swiss / 1000 Island / Pumpernickel Rye Swirl /
Parmesan / Garlic Boursin / Mozzarella / Tomato / Avocado / Pancetta / Herb Focaccia /
Smoked Pulled Pork / Sweet House-Made BBQ Sauce / Fried Onions / Cheddar / Roasted Garlic Aioli / Brioche Bun /
Pulled Pork / Cooper Farms Roasted Turkey / Hickory Bacon / Pepper Jack Cheese / Tomato / Sweetwater Slaw / Ranchero Sauce / Parmesan Ciabatta /
Dessert
Italian Ricotta Cake / Lemon Raspberry Sauce / Lemon Crème Anglaise / Fresh Berries / Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream
N A Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Location
211 Carpenter Road, Defiance OH 43512
Gallery
