Toast

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

Healthy fusion bowls and wraps; paired with unique frozen, frosted, sparkling, steamed and iced tea libations.

2700 Capitol Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Avocado Toast$9.95
Toasty naan layered with fresh flavorful avocado mash and crowned with your choice of toppers.
Yummus Hummus$9.95
Fresh fusion hummus partnered with our fresh-baked naan.
Fusion Bowl$13.95
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, edamame beans, julienne carrots, sesame seeds, and daikon sprouts.
Blackberry Lemonade$4.95
Black tea, plump blackberries and fresh lemonade.
Mystic Mandarin$4.95
Green tea, mandarin orange and a mango twist.
Fusion Wrap$12.45
Fuze your favorite flavors and fresh ingredients. We’ll add fresh avocado, julienne carrots, and baby greens.
Tropical Burst$4.95
Oolong tea, tropical fruit and mango.
Acai Sunrise$4.95
Green tea, acai berry, mango and sliced oranges.
Acai Pomegranate$4.95
Black tea, acai berry, pomegranate and mango.
Kid's Popcorn Chicken Bowl$8.45
Rice, chicken, and teriyaki sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2700 Capitol Ave

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
