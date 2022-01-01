Go
Ta Canijo - Sauk Village

Your local taco truck!

1445 East Sauk Trail

Popular Items

ELOTES$4.00
CHURROS$1.59
HORCHATA$2.00
CHIPS & SALSA$4.00
BURRITO$9.00
RICE$3.00
TORTA$7.00
QUESADILLA CON CARNE$3.00
W/ MEAT
TACO DINNER$11.00
TACOS$3.00
1445 East Sauk Trail

Sauk Village IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
