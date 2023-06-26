  • Home
Raspberry's Pancake House & Restaurant

No reviews yet

3145 Chicago Rd

Steger, IL 60475

DRINKS

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

HOT Chocolate

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

Coffee & Tea

COFFEE TO GO

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Utensils

Plasticware (fork/knife) TO-GO

$0.50

Spoon TO-GO

$0.25

BREAKFAST

EGGS

EGGS

$9.00

MEAT with EGGS

$9.00

OMELLETES

Greek Town Omelette

$13.00

South Jersey Omelette

$15.50

The Good Fella Omelette

$13.50

Bacado Omelette

$13.50

Western Omelette

$13.00

Spartan Omelette

$13.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Chef Georges Omelette

$14.50

Ole Omelette

$13.00

BUILD your own Omelette

$9.50

SKILLETS

Country Skillet

$13.00

Philly Steak Skillet

$15.50

Gypsy Skillet

$13.50

Italian Skillet

$13.50

Veggie Skillet

$13.00

Butcher Block Skillet

$14.50

Bacon & Avocado Skillet

$13.50

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.50

SOUTH of the Border Skillet

$13.00

Gyros Skillet

$13.00

BUILD your own Skillet

$9.50

BREAKFAST FAVORITES

Farmhouse Frittata

$15.00

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$10.00

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$9.00

B&G with 2 Eggs

$11.00

Half Biscuit & Gravy

$8.00

Half Biscuit & Gravy with 2 Eggs

$10.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Spanish Scrambler

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

EXTRA Sausage Gravy

$3.00

BATTER UP

French Toast

$9.00

Pancakes

$9.00

Waffles

$9.00

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$9.00

BREAKFAST COMBOS

PANCAKE COMBO

$11.50

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$12.00

Whole Waffle Combo

$14.00

Half Biscuits & Gravy Combo

$12.00

CINN SWIRL FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$12.00

Stuffed French Toast Combo

$15.50

EGGS BENEDICT

Classic Benny

$12.00

Irish Benny

$13.50

Cali Benny

$13.50

Floretine Benny

$12.00

Southern Benny

$13.00

SIDE Hollandaise

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$9.00

Kids 1 Egg Combo

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

SIDES

SIDE OF Pancakes

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Hash browns

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns Crispy

$4.00

Grits

$4.50

SIDE Fruit (Strawberry,Banana,Blueberry)

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side Bacon crispy/well done

$4.50

Side Sausage Links

$4.50

Side Turkey Patties

$4.50

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.00

Side of Gyros Meat

$4.50

White Toast

$3.00

Wheat Toast

$3.00

Rye Toast

$3.00

Greek Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

side Sausage Patties

$4.50

Raisin Toast

$4.50

Croissant

$3.50

SIDE of (1) Egg

$1.50

SIDE of (2) Eggs

$3.00

Side of Tomato

$2.50

Avacado Half

$2.50

SIDE Jalapeno

$2.00

SIDE Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.00

SIDE Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Pickles

$1.50

SIDE Hollandaise

$3.00

SIDE Salad Dressing

$1.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

LUNCH

Soup

Bowl LEMON RICE

$4.00

QUART LEMON RICE

$8.00

Bowl CHICKEN NOODLE

$4.00

QUART CHICKEN NOODLE

$8.00

Bowl Chef’s Choice

$4.00

Quart Chef’s Choice

$8.00

SANDWICHES/PITAS

Ultimate Grill Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Breast Croissant & Fries

$12.50

Turkey and Bacon & Fries

$11.50

BLT & Fries

$11.00

Gyros Pita & Fries

$11.50

Chicken Pita & Fries

$11.50

Philly Steak Pita & Fries

$12.50

Chicken Philly Pita & Fries

$12.50

BURGERS

CHEESEBURGER & Fries

$12.50

BACON CHEDDAR BURGER & Fries

$13.50

HOUSE BURGER & Fries

$13.50

PATTY MELT & Fries

$13.00

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap & Fries

$11.50

Ranch Wrap & Fries

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap & Fries

$12.00

SALADS

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Julienne Salad

$12.50

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.50

SPECIALS

Daily Specials

Pollo Loco Omelette

$16.00

Stuffed French Toast

$12.00

Gyros Burger

$13.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$11.50

Banana Walnut Pancakes

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
ORDER AND PAY ONLINE Pick up at our drive thru window

Location

3145 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL 60411

