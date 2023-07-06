Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocoas and Cream

review star

No reviews yet

2105 W Wolpers Rd

Park Forest, IL 60466

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order-Ahead Cups - 48 Hours Out and Made Fresh

Ice Cream

Apple Pie Ice Cream

$8.00

Banana Ice Cream

$7.00

Birthday Cake Ice Cream

$8.00

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

$7.00

Caramel Pretzel Ice Cream

$7.00

Chipotle Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Malt Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate-Mint Ice Cream

$7.00

Cookies and Cream Ice Cream

$7.00

Mango Ice Cream

$7.00

Mint Chip Ice Cream

$7.00

Molasses Ice Cream

$7.00

Nilla Nilla - Banana Pudding Ice Cream

$8.00

Nutella Chocolate Hazelnut Ice Cream

$8.00

Orange Cream Ice Cream

$7.00

Peanut Butter Ice Cream

$7.00

Pineapple Ice Cream

$7.00

Raspberry Cream Ice Cream

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

$8.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

$8.00

Sweet Cinnamon Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Malt Ice Cream

$7.00

Sorbet

Savor the convenience of our order-ahead sorbet cups, specially crafted just for you. Simply place your order, and within 48 hours or less, indulge in the cool, refreshing goodness of our hand-prepared sorbet cups, made to perfection for your enjoyment.

Apple Pie Sorbet

$8.00

Blue Raspberry Sorbet

$7.00

Blueberry Sorbet

$7.00

Cherry Sorbet

$7.00

Cranberry-Orange Sorbet

$7.00

Lemon Sorbet

$7.00

Lime Sorbet

$7.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Mango Sorbet with Tajin

$7.00

Paradise Tropical Sorbet

$7.00

Pineapple Sorbet

$7.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$7.00
Sour Green Apple Sorbet

Sour Green Apple Sorbet

$7.00

Indulge in the tangy and refreshing delight of our Sour Green Apple Sorbet. Crafted with fresh Granny Smith apple juice, this sorbet bursts with vibrant flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more. 12oz Cup.

Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet

Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet

$7.00

Indulge in the refreshing fusion of zesty lemons and succulent strawberries with our Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet. Crafted with lemon juice, vibrant lemon zest, and real strawberry pieces, this delightful frozen treat delivers a tantalizing burst of fruity goodness in every spoonful. 12oz Cup.

Strawberry Sorbet

$7.00

Taffy Apple Sorbet

$8.00

Watermelon Sorbet

$7.00

Coco Cream (Dairy Free)

Treat yourself to the blissful delight of our order-ahead Coco Cream cups, the epitome of smooth and satisfying dairy-free frozen desserts. Made with creamy coconut goodness, these delectable treats will be prepared to perfection and ready for pickup in 48 hours or less from the time you place your order, promising a delightful indulgence that rivals traditional dairy ice cream.

Banana Coco Cream

$9.00

Birthday Cake Coco Cream

$9.00

Cherry Coco Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Coco Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Malt Coco Cream

$9.00

Coconut Butter Pecan Coco Cream

$9.00
Cookies and Cream Coco Cream

Cookies and Cream Coco Cream

$9.00

Indulge in the perfect harmony of creamy coconut goodness and the nostalgic flavor of your favorite sandwich cookies with our Cookies and Cream Coco Cream. This delectable dairy-free dessert combines the richness of coconut-based cream with the satisfying crunch of cookie pieces, creating a heavenly treat that will leave your taste buds craving more. 12oz Cup.

Malt Coco Cream

$9.00

Mango Coco Cream

$9.00

Molasses Coco Cream

$9.00

Nutella Coco Cream

$9.00

Pineapple Coco Cream

$9.00

Raspberry Coco Cream

$9.00

Strawberry Coco Cream

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake Coco Cream

$10.00

Sweet Cinnamon Coco Cream

$9.00

Vanilla Coconut Coco Cream

$9.00

CuppaWhip

Classic CuppaWhip

$5.00

Frozen Pies

Order-Ahead Pies - 48 Hours Out and Made Fresh

Apple Pie

$6.00

Banana Cream Pie

$6.00

Blueberry Pie

$6.00

Cherry Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hand-crafted ice cream, sorbet, and dairy-free delights served side-by-side with rich hot chocolates hand-dipped to order.

Website

Location

2105 W Wolpers Rd, Park Forest, IL 60466

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

