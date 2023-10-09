Burgers & More

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Cheese, let,onion,tom,ket,must, mayo.

Cheese Burger Combo with Fries

$10.99

Cheeseburger with fries and drink.

Cheese Burger Combo #2 With 4 PC Wings & Drink

$12.99

C.burger, 4 wings& drink.

Galore Tender Sandwich

$5.99

Tender sandwich only.

Galore Sandwich Combo with Fries

$9.99

Sandwich, fry, and drink.

Galore Sandwich Combo + 4 Wings

$11.99

Sandwich, drink, and 4 wings.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

4 piece tenders with hon must.

4 PC Chicken Tender Combo with Fries

$11.99

4 piece tenders with fries and drink.

Drinks

Large Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.75

Canned Drink

$1.99

Medium Drink

$2.59

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Fish & Shrimp

Fried Fish 2 PC

$7.99

2 pieces of fish only.

Fried Fish 2 PC Combo

$11.99

2 pc fish & fries and drink.

2 PC Fish & 4 PC Shrimp Combo

$13.99

2 pc fish/4 pc shrimp/ fries/ drink.

2 PC Fish & 4 PC Wings Combo

$13.99

2 pc fish / 4 wings/drink.

8 PC Shrimp Only

$8.99

8 shrimp only.

8 PC Shrimp Combo

$12.99

8 pc shrimp/ fries and drink.

8 PC Shrimp & 4 PC Wings Combo

$14.99

8 pc shrimp and 4 pc wings.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$6.99

Fried rice with veggies.

Fried Rice and 4 Wing Combo

$11.99

Fried rice with veggies 4 wings /drink.

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.99

Wings

Wings 5 PC

$6.99

5 wings.

Wings 10 PC

$11.99

10 wings.

Wings 20 PC

$20.99

20 wings.

Wings 30 PC

$31.99

30 wings.

Wings 50 PC

$52.99

50 wings.

Wings 75 PC

$77.99

75 wings.

Wings 100 PC

$98.99

100 wings.

5 PC Wing Combo

$10.49

5 wings , fry and drink.

10 PC Wing Combo

$14.99

10 wings, fry and drink.

15 PC Wing Combo

$19.99

15 wings, fry and drink.

Phillys

Beef Philly Steak

$6.99

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.

Jerk Chicken Philly

$6.99

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.

Chicken Philly Steak

$6.99

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mus.

Combination Beef/ Chicken Philly Steak

$8.59

Sub roll, meat, onions, g. Peppers,mushrooms , cheese.

Philly Combo

$10.99

Philly,fries & drink.

Philly Combo #2 With 4 PC Wings

$12.99

Philly,4 wings & drink.

Gilly Philly Fry

$8.99

SIDES & EXTRAS

Fries

$3.49

Reg fry.

Cheese Fries

$4.49

Reg fry with cheese sauce.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Reg onion ring.

Pizza Puff

$3.99
5 PC Potstickers

$4.99

Large Fry

$5.99

Large Cheese Fries

$6.99

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Side of Jalepeno Peppers

$0.40

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side of Lettuce

$0.30

Side of Tomatoes

$0.30

Side of Onions

$0.20

Side of Sauce

$0.75