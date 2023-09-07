Dinner

Small Tips

$13.95

Large Tips

$16.95

4 Bones

$14.95

Half Slab

$17.95

Full Slab

$27.75

Small Turkey Tips

$15.95

grilled or fried

Large Turkey Tips

$18.95

Small Link

$11.95

2 links pork/beef

Large Link

$15.95

3 links pork/beef

4 Wings

$9.75

fried/grilled

6 Wings

$12.75

fried/grilled

8 Wings

$15.75

fried/grilled

4 Bone Baby Back

$15.75

Combo

Small Tip Combo

$16.95

1 link pork/beef 2 wings or 1 quarter

Large Tip Combo

$19.95

2 links pork/beef 3 wings or 1 quarter

4 Bones Combo

$17.95

1 link pork/beef 2 wings or 1 quarter

Half Slab Combo

$20.95

2 links pork/beef 3 wings or 1 quarter

Small Turkey Tip Combo

$18.75

1 link pork/beef 2 wings or 1 quarter

Large Turkey Tip Combo

$21.95

2 links pork/beef 3 wings or 1 quarter

Chicken and Link Combo

$16.75

2 links and 3 wings or 1 quarter

Sandwich

Pulled Pork

$10.99

with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

Link Sandwich

$6.50

pork/beef

Dbl Cheeseburger

$10.50Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, raw onion, cheese, BBQ sauce

Cheeseburger

$8.50Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, raw onion, cheese, BBQ sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

grilled/fried lettuce, tomato, raw onion, BBQ sauce

Meat Only

Link Sandwich (MEAT ONLY)

$4.75

pork/beef

Large Turkey Tips (MEAT ONLY)

$15.25
Small Turkey Tips (MEAT ONLY)

Small Turkey Tips (MEAT ONLY)

$12.25

grilled/fried

Slab (MEAT ONLY)

$24.95

Half Slab (MEAT ONLY)

$14.25

4 Bones (MEAT ONLY)

$11.75

Large Tips (MEAT ONLY)

$13.95

Small Tips (MEAT ONLY)

$10.95

8 Wings (MEAT ONLY)

$13.00

4 Wings (MEAT ONLY)

$7.00

6 Wings (MEAT ONLY)

$10.00

4 Bones Baby Back (MEAT ONLY)

$12.95

Side

Baked Beans w/Pork and Beef Meat

$3.75

Fries

$3.75

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Beverage

Arizona Tea

$1.00Out of stock

Cherry Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Coke Zero

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Grape

$1.50

can

Iced Mountain

$2.00

Orange

$1.50

can

Pepsi

$1.50

can

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$1.50

can

Strawberry

$1.50

can

Lipton Peach Tea

$2.25

Brisk Lemon Tea

$1.50