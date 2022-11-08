Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Little Italy Dyer

1,301 Reviews

$$

1155 Joliet St

Dyer, IN 46311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Parmesan
Room Charge

Appetizers

Bruschetta 3 Ways

$10.00

Crispy Mozzarella

$8.00

Eat Your Veggies

$9.00

Panko Crusted Calamari

$10.00

Risotto Fritters

$8.00

Who You Calling A Shrimp?

$11.00

Truffle Roasted Garlic Bread

$9.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$9.00

Crispy Sweet Corn

$9.00

Salads & Soup

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Simple Side Salad

$6.00+

Little Italy Salad

$13.00+

Caprese Salad

$9.00+

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

The Roman Wedge

$9.00+

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Classico Pizza

$12.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

Lombardy Pizza

$13.00

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Spinach Pizza

$14.00

The Wiseguy

$13.00

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$10.00+

Baked Ziti & Sausage

$13.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00+

Fireside Gnocchi

$15.00+

Lasagna

$16.00+

Rigatoni A La Vodka

$14.00+

Shrimp & Asparagus

$15.00+

Shrimp & Spinach Alfredo

$15.00+

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00+

Spaghetti Marinara

$11.00+

SUNDAY SAUCE

$15.00+

Chicken Caprese Penne

$15.00+

Entrees

Summer Salmon

$21.00+

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00+

Crispy Pork Shoulder

$19.00+

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00+

Filet Medallions

$27.00+

Lake Superior White Fish

$21.00+

Lemon Chicken

$18.00+

16oz Prime Ribeye

$42.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$17.00+

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Noodles

$5.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Butterscotch Budino

$8.00

Cast Iron Skillet Cookie

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Take Out

Extra Bread

$1.00

Parmesan For Bread

$0.50

Oil For Bread

$0.50

Manager Use Only

Room Charge

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!!

Location

1155 Joliet St, Dyer, IN 46311

Directions

Gallery
Little Italy image
Little Italy image

Similar restaurants in your area

John's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
247 Ridge Rd Munster, IN 46321
View restaurantnext
ENZO'S - Chicago Heights
orange star4.0 • 574
1710 Chicago Rd Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View restaurantnext
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
orange starNo Reviews
11319 South Broadway Crown Point, IN 46307
View restaurantnext
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria - Portage
orange star4.3 • 627
5023 US-6 Portage, IN 46368
View restaurantnext
Enrico's Italian Dining - 20535 S LaGrange Road
orange starNo Reviews
20535 S LaGrange Road Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Pop's Beef - Palos Heights
orange starNo Reviews
7153 West 127th Street Palos Heights, IL 60463
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dyer

Jelly Pancake House - Dyer
orange star4.2 • 1,536
936 Joliet Rd Dyer, IN 46311
View restaurantnext
State Line Pizza - Dyer
orange star4.2 • 129
183 Matteson St Dyer, IN 46311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dyer
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Glenwood
review star
No reviews yet
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Calumet City
review star
No reviews yet
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston