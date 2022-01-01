Go
Thank you for choosing Tacorita! Our goal is to give you the best Mexican dining experience possible. We hope you enjoy

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2 Mill Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1370 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacorita Fish Taco$5.50
White corn, flour, or hard shell tortilla with beer battered cod, topped with chipotle slaw and pineapple salsa.
Burrito$9.95
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, shredded jack cheese, and rice. Choice of one protein and three condiments.
All condiments will be inside the Burrito.
Build Your Own Taco$3.75
Choice of white corn, flour, or hard shell tortilla, one protein, and three condiments.
Burrito Bowl$9.95
Choice of one protein and three condiments with black beans, jack cheese, and rice served over mixed greens.
Quesadilla$8.50
Filled with jack cheese. Choose three condiments. Add a protein for $2.25.
All condiments except (Guacamole & Sour Cream) will be inside the Quesadilla.
Fried Taco$3.95
A CRISPY FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA
PICK A PROTEIN AND 3 CONDIMENTS
House Marg$6.95
Chimichanga$8.50
Choice of one protein and two condiments wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded jack cheese, lightly fried, and topped with queso and salsa fresca.
All condiments except Guacamole & Sour Cream will be inside the Chimichanga.
California Burrito$9.95
A California Classic.
12" Flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, queso, salsa fresca, fries and guacamole.
Tacorita Signature Taco$2.95
Choice of white corn, flour, or hard shell tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with jack cheese and salsa. No substitutions.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

2 Mill Street

Orono ME

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
