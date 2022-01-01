Tacorita
Thank you for choosing Tacorita! Our goal is to give you the best Mexican dining experience possible. We hope you enjoy
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
2 Mill Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2 Mill Street
Orono ME
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harvest Moon Deli
You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI ORONO located at 18 MILL STREET, ORONO, MAINE. DELIVERY FROM THIS LOCATION IS LIMITED TO ORONO, OLD TOWN, AND VEAZIE
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Serving Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, & Dessert in Old Town, Maine. We Eat Dessert First!
Harvest Moon Deli
You are ordering from HARVEST MOON DELI STILLWATER located at 1018 STILLWATER AVENUE, BANGOR, MAINE
207-991-3354
Frank's Bake Shop and Custom Catering
In response to recent events, welcome to our online menu. We will be working hard to get better pictures in the future. Please let us know if you have any questions.