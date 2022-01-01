Go
Toast

Tacos TJ 2

Come in and enjoy!

1014 N WEST STREET

No reviews yet

Location

1014 N WEST STREET

Wichita KS

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tacos TJ 664

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bella Vita Bistro

No reviews yet

Bella Vita is a northern Italian and French continental bistro that will take you to the heart or Italy. You will feel like you're on the streets of Venice. Chef Adrian is chef of the year for the year 2020 come enjoy a taste of the good life.

BIG ARBOR- Restaurant and Venue

No reviews yet

The Restaurant Wichita Deserves.
We hand grind beautiful marbled Chuck Steak into the best burgers. We hand slice all our deli meats and cheeses. Every house sauce is a secret recipe and made daily with Fresh ingredients. You will smell, taste and feel the difference. Clean, fast, and fun food for the whole neighborhood! Burgers, Sandwiches and Tacos.
Dining room, Venue and Patio coming soon!!! Please contact us for private venue booking, weddings, birthdays or to book live Music!

Spear's Restaurant & Pie Shop

No reviews yet

Since 1956 Spear's has been welcoming family & friends to our relaxed Home-Style Restaurant & Bakery.
Our food menu is full and varied including many different types of pie, all made in-house with only the finest ingredients and crafted to perfection.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston