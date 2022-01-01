Tanglewood Pizza Company
Come enjoy great pizza and a huge selection of local craft beer. Live music every Saturday!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
5539 US Hwy 158 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5539 US Hwy 158
Advance NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dodge City - Clemmons
Come in and enjoy!
Mossy's Eats, Ales & Spirits
Come on in and enjoy!
Island Cuisine
Authentic Filipino cooking.
Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!