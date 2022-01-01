Go
Tanglewood Pizza Company

Come enjoy great pizza and a huge selection of local craft beer. Live music every Saturday!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

5539 US Hwy 158 • $$

Avg 4.3 (577 reviews)

Popular Items

Summer Harvest Salad$9.50
Spinach & Spring mix, feta cheese, mango, cucumber, and pecans served with honey champagne vinaigrette.
Pepperoni$11.00
Cheese$10.00
Boneless Chicken Wings$10.00
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or hot honey sauce. Served with celery.
Hickory Smoked Wings$11.50
8 wood fired, bone-in wings seasoned with our house spices and served with celery.
*Toss wings in house BBQ, Buffalo, or Hot honey sauce.
Margherita$11.00
Whole mozzarella and fresh basil over our house tomato basil sauce.
Backwood BBQ$15.00
Your choice of braised pork shoulder or chicken. It comes with applewood smoked bacon, red onion, and brussel sprouts over our house BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella.
Salmon Salad$16.00
No lettuce needed on this gem! Seared lightly blackened Salmon, over roasted & sautéed brussels, goat cheese, pecans, bacon and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$10.50
Hot, crispy pretzel served with a side of our house beer cheese.
Hawaiian$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, pineapple, jalapeños, over our house tomato basil sauce and topped with mozzarella.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5539 US Hwy 158

Advance NC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
