Taqueria El Duranguito

Get out of your comfort zone and come on in to try our most traditional delicacies!

402 W Lake ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito Prensado$5.15
Shredded pork rinds
Gordita Chorizo c/ papas$5.15
Spanish chorizo with diced potatoes
Taco Al pastor$2.35
Pork shoulder marinated in pineapple juice
Papas fritas$2.09
Side of fries
Hambuergesa$9.17
G Chile Pasado. Con. Queso$6.50
Dried sliced peppers with cheese
Taco Pollo$2.35
chicken
Burrito Deshebrada$5.99
Shredded beef in house special green hot sauce
Taco Tripa$3.61
Cow intestine
Burrito Puerco Rojo$5.15
Pork in red sauce
Location

402 W Lake ST

Maywood IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
