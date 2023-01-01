Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maywood restaurants you'll love

Go
Maywood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Maywood

Maywood's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Maywood restaurants

Taqueria El Duranguito image

 

Taqueria El Duranguito

402 W Lake ST, Maywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Ch. Verde$2.35
Pork rinds in green sauce
Burrito Machaca (Dese c/ huevo)$5.99
Shredded beef in house special green sauce
Gordita Asada Con Queso$5.15
Steak with cheese
More about Taqueria El Duranguito
Banner pic

 

Slice Factory - Maywood - Maywood

211 Roosevelt Road, Maywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Slice Factory - Maywood - Maywood
Restaurant banner

 

Lucky bernies - 614 s 5th ave

614 s 5th ave, Maywood

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Lucky bernies - 614 s 5th ave
Map

More near Maywood to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1757 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (493 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (961 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston