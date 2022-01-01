Taqueria Moroleon
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
9173 Gap Newport pike • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9173 Gap Newport pike
Avondale PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mexican Table
Come in and enjoy!
Ace's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Famous Rivera Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Well Coffeehouse and Marketplace
The Well Coffeehouse gives to local & global missions by serving children, families & people in need.