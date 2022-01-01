Go
Chesterfield's Tavolo

133 N Genesee St.

Popular Items

Tavolo Salad$14.00
Artisan lettuce, olives, cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and grape tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 The Original Greens Morelle$11.00
Also known as Utica greens, this dish was created in 1987 by Chef Joe Morelle in our Bleecker St kitchen. Our greens were featured in the NY Times, catching the attention of our friend Andrew Zimmern from Delicious Destinations. This article brought him to our restaurant and featured us on his show!
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine and baby kale, housemade croutons tossed in a classic caesar dressing
Chicken Parm$21.00
Chicken Riggies$20.00
Our signature dish! Bite size chicken tossed with rigatoni, Romano cheese, sweet and hot cherry peppers, red onions in a spicy white wine & marinara sauce
The Original Greens Morelle$16.00
Pasta Purses$20.00
A blend of provolone, mozzarella, ricotta, white cheddar and pecorino cheeses stuffed in a fresh egg pasta with sautéed peas and prosciutto in a lemon white white cream sauce
Fettucini & Chicken Alfredo$20.00
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil
Angelo Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh arugula, sliced figs, olive oil, shaved parmesan
Location

133 N Genesee St.

Utica NY

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

