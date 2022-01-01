Go
Thai Golden

Family owned Thai restaurant & cafe serving fresh homemade Thai food and drinks with amazing Lake Gleneida views.
Kitchen closes 30 mins prior to closing time.

5 Seminary Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (495 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Gluten-free sautéed thin rice noodles, egg, beansprout, scallion, dried turnip, ground peanuts & wedge of lime
Kie Mao | Drunken Noodles
Sautéed wide rice noodles, egg, chili, onion, tomato, bell pepper, Thai basil & mushroom
Chicken & Potato Curry Puffs$9.00
4 chicken & potato puffs served with a cucumber salad sauce
Pad See Yew
Noodles Sautéed wide rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli cooked in a sweet soy sauce
Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Minced chicken & shrimp dumplings, shitake mushroom, fried garlic& served with hoisin sauce
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
Thai black tea, sugar with half & half
Bubble Tea - Large$5.75
tapioca pearls are included in all milk or tea base bubble teas
Fried Veggie Spring Roll$9.00
4 crispy rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Pad Thai Wings$11.00
Our signature pad Thai-flavored wings served with peanuts, scallion, cilantro & lime
Summer Rolls$10.00
Rice noodles, mint, scallion, lettuce, carrot served cold with hoisin sauce & peanuts.
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5 Seminary Hill Rd

Carmel Hamlet NY

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
