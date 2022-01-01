Thai Golden
Family owned Thai restaurant & cafe serving fresh homemade Thai food and drinks with amazing Lake Gleneida views.
Kitchen closes 30 mins prior to closing time.
5 Seminary Hill Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5 Seminary Hill Rd
Carmel Hamlet NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Carmel Diner
Family owned and operated for nearly 30 years!
Prato Trattoria
The Spaccarelli family roots come from northern and southern Italy. We all have a passion for cooking and it all started when Grandma Lucy (who was always know to be the best cook in town) always had a Sicilian pizza in her oven. She taught us that if you cook good food they will come…!! At Prato we still prepare food they way it was done back in the days…it starts with the finest ingredients and carefully prepared under a watch full eye. Our chefs along with us are all seasoned and come a wealth of recipes. Here you can enjoy home made everything! From daily prepared pastas, creamy tender milky mozzarella, artisian breads, delicious Tiramisu and creamy gelato.
Come, eat drink and enjoy the fruits of our labor! The Spaccarelli Family!
The Hangout Cafe
A truly great dining experience is when our guest's needs are anticipated and met for them, resulting in 100 percent satisfaction. It's to always strive to make every moment memorable. ... Great hospitality is about making each guest's dining experience unforgettable.
Centennial Grille Room
Centennial Grille Room offers an exciting menu with a wide variety of fresh and modern items in a relaxed pub atmosphere. The Tavern overlooks the stunning backdrop of Centennial's amazing and unique landscape. Whether you’ve worked up an appetite out on the course, want to catch a game or golf tournament on one of our large flatscreen TVs, or just want to swing by for a delicious dining experience while soaking up the incredible patio views, Centennial Grille Room is the place for you. We are open to the public and you are always welcome at Centennial Grille Room.