Thai Place

Come in and enjoy!

12009 Perry Hwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$9.75
N27 Pad-Se-Ew$14.50
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and assorted vegetables in a sweet brown sauce
CR53 Kiew Wan*$15.00
A thai blend of green curry cooked with Thai herbs and spices, coconut milk, a variety of vegetables
SP11 Tom Yum*$5.00
A delicious clear lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass and Thai spice
A1A Fresh Spring Roll (chicken or tofu) (2)$7.00
A delicious combination of fresh green leaf lettuce, carrots, vermicelli, and fresh cilantro leaves wrapped in a soft rice paper and served with sweet dipping sauce
SP13 Tom Kah*$5.50
A flavorful Thai coconut hot and sour soup with mushrooms and Thai spices
A1 Thai Spring Rolls (vegetable) (4)$5.00
N24 Pad Thai$14.50
The national noodle dish of Thailand and our house specialty made with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and egg stir-fried together in our own special sauce and a sprinkling of ground peanuts
A2 Steamed Dumplings (4)$7.00
Ground chicken and chopped vegetables seasoned and wrapped in a soft shell, steamed and served with a homemade dipping sauce
R29 Thai Place Fried Rice$13.00
Rice stir-fried with egg, onion, green pea, and carrot
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

12009 Perry Hwy

Wexford PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
