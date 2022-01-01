Thatone O
Come in and enjoy!
200 S San Gabriel Blvd
Location
200 S San Gabriel Blvd
San Gabriel CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Greenhaus Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Ducks Restaurant
Our doors opened in 1995 as a Japanese curry and spaghetti. We've been made famous for our Katsu-don with many other traditional family favorites like tonkotsu ramen, pork or chicken cutlet curry, udon, cold soba, and tempura dishes.
Piccadilly Grace - San Gabriel
Artisanal sandwiches and salads. Come in and enjoy!
Swirlz Creamery
At Swirlz Creamery, we keep things simple. We believe everything should be made with quality in mind. That's why we never buy our ice cream from wholesale; we take a day to a day and a half to make all of our bases in house from scratch. The San Gabriel Valley is our home, so we pay homage to our community by sourcing fresh local ingredients from some of the same markets we used to visit as kids. In our eyes, people come first. We're not in the ice cream business serving people; we're in the people business serving ice cream. Oh yeah, did we mention we also make pretty damn good ice cream too?