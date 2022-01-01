Go
Toast

The Bird's Nest Cafe

Prepare to get Brunched in the mouth!!!

36 W Franklin St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Green Tom BLT$13.00
2 crispy fried green tomatoes with romaine lettuce and fisher farms bacon on bakehouse sourdough with pesto mayo
Side Fries$3.00
Rosemary fries
Avocado Turkey$14.00
Backyard Burger$14.00
Bad Hombre$10.00
To Go Coffee$2.50
Chai Steampunk$5.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Avocado Turkey$14.00
Oven roasted sliced turkey breast topped with baby swiss, avocado, and bacon. Served on a pretzel bunwith chipolte lime mayo and rosemary fries
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.50
See full menu

Location

36 W Franklin St

Nashville IN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heavenly Biscuit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rafters @ Seasons Lodge

No reviews yet

We've captured the character of our community in our outstanding team that delivers elevated pub fare and craft beverages in a charming setting!

Trailhead Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Trailhead Pizzeria is a locally owned pizzeria equipped with beer, wine, full bar. Our dough is made from scratch each with day and we only use fresh, quality ingredients. We offer delivery and curb-side carry out. Inside you will find a casual, family-friendly environment with the best pizza in B-town!

Scenic View Restaurant

No reviews yet

Scenic View Restaurant boasts a menu of upscale traditional American fare with a variety of selections to fit all tastes. One of the most popular brunch destinations in Btown. The property boasts a large patio with incredible views of Lake Monroe. Craft beer, wine & a full bar serving specialty cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston