Go
Toast

The Black Cow

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

115 A 12th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1585 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger$13.00
Sweet Tea$2.99
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Pork Chops$13.00
Chicken and Waffles$15.00
Hamburger Steak$13.00
Cheeseburger$11.00
Fried Green Tomato Tower$11.00
Lobster Tots$10.00
Meatloaf$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

115 A 12th Street

Columbus GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bodega 1205

No reviews yet

We cant wait to serve you

Picasso's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Loft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mabellas

No reviews yet

An Italian Steak House

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston