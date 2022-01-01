Go
The Cactus

Come in and enjoy!

43521 Fort Thunder Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger Wontons$10.25
Home-made wontons stuffed with bacon, cheese, onion, ground beef and served with siracha ketchup,
Jacket Burger$11.25
A fresh ground burger w/ bacon, American cheese, sautéed onion & served on a pretzel bun
Chicken Alfredo$17.50
Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken
Cactus Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken Breast w/ a panko parmesan breading topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo served on a brioche bun
Philly$11.50
Sliced roast beef topped w/ onions & green peppers, melted swiss and served on a french roll
Hot Mess$11.95
A fresh ground burger w/ pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our made from scratch kick'n bacon-jalapeno sauce
Build Your Own Burger$9.25
A fresh ground burger served on brioche bun. Add your choice of toppings for an additional charge
Cajun Chicken Alfredo$17.75
Penne Noodles lightly covered with alfredo sauce and topped with chicken, seasoned w/ Cajun
Shrimp Scampi Alfredo$16.75
Gourmet shrimp and crab sautéed in garlic butter atop fresh penne pasta and lightly covered in our signature alfredo sauce
Cactus Supreme$11.25
6 oz fresh burger patty topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, bacon, bbq sauce and served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Location

43521 Fort Thunder Rd

Perham MN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
